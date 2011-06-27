  1. Home
Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma Base Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Tacoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,965
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)443.1/527.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower159 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Access Cab Convenience Packageyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Utility Packageyes
Exterior Packageyes
SR5 Extra Value Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Carpet Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
Door Sill Protectoryes
Driver and Passenger Seat Heaters (Fold Flat Seats)yes
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Carpet Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
All Weather Matsyes
Infinity Edge Auto Dimming Mirror with Homelinkyes
Entune Audio Plusyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room28.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
Exterior Options
Bed Matyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Cargo Netyes
Hood Protectoryes
Tube Step - Blackyes
7 Pin to 4 Pin Adapteryes
16" TRD Beadlock Style Alloy Wheel w/Wheel Lock Lugs and Lock Setyes
Tube Steps - Chromeyes
Bed Extenderyes
Doorsill Protectoryes
Tailgate Lockyes
Towing Receiver Hitch w/Wiring Harnessyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Front Skid Plate, Running Boards and Exhaust Tipyes
Truck Bed D-Ringsyes
Running Boardsyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Cargo Divideryes
Tool Boxyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau Coveryes
Wheel Locksyes
Chrome Exhaust Tipyes
Front Skid Plateyes
Accent Stripeyes
Mini-Tie Downyes
Bed Stepyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Drop Hitch Receiveryes
Measurements
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length208.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3615 lbs.
Gross weight4900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Angle of approach27.0 degrees
Height66.1 in.
Maximum payload1285 lbs.
Wheel base127.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Blue Ribbon Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Graphite, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles