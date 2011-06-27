  1. Home
Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,975
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower159 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
3 front headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Door Sill Protectoryes
Carpet Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Carpet Matsyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
All-Weather Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
All Weather Matsyes
Carpet Floor Mats, All-Weather Mats and Door Sill Protectorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Tool Boxyes
Bed Matyes
Bull Bar w/Integrated Skid Plateyes
Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau Coveryes
TRD 16" 5-Spoke Silver Finished Alloy Wheels w/BFG T/A KO Series Tires & Wheel Locksyes
16" Prime Alloy Wheelsyes
Chrome Exhaust Tipyes
Cargo Netyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Hood Protectoryes
Black Finish Skid Plateyes
Tube Step - Blackyes
16" TRD Beadlock Style Alloy Wheel w/Wheel Lock Lugs and Lock Setyes
Front Skid Plateyes
Bed Extenderyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Accent Stripeyes
Mini-Tie Downyes
Chrome Wheel Coversyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Drop Hitch Receiveryes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Curb weight3710 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Angle of approach35.0 degrees
Maximum payload1390 lbs.
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length190.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base109.6 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Spruce Mica
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Super White
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Blue Ribbon Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
