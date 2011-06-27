  1. Home
Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Tacoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,210
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower236 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Double Cab Convenience Extra Value Packageyes
SR5 Extra Value Packageyes
TRD Sport Extra Value Packageyes
TRD Off-Road Extra Value Packageyes
Limited Packageyes
XSP-X Packageyes
SR Packageyes
V6 Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Carpet Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
Door Sill Protectoryes
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
All Weather Seatingyes
All Weather Matsyes
Driver and Passenger Seat Heatersyes
Entune Audio Plus w/SR Packageyes
Carpet Floor Mats, All-Weather Mats and Door Sill Protectorsyes
Carbon Firber Dash Kityes
Entune Premium Audio w/Navigationyes
Carpet Matsyes
Entune Premium JBL Audio w/Navigationyes
All-Weather Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
All Weather Heated Seatingyes
Heavy Duty All Weather Flooringyes
Entune Audio Plusyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Color Keyed Hood Scoopyes
Bed Matyes
Bull Bar w/Integrated Skid Plateyes
TRD 16" 5-Spoke Silver Finished Alloy Wheels w/BFG T/A KO Series Tires & Wheel Locksyes
Cargo Netyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Hood Protectoryes
Black Finish Skid Plateyes
Predator Step Barsyes
Tube Step - Blackyes
16" TRD Beadlock Style Alloy Wheel w/Wheel Lock Lugs and Lock Setyes
7 Pin to 4 Pin Adapteryes
Tube Steps - Chromeyes
Stainless Steel Running Boardsyes
Bed Extenderyes
Towing Receiver Hitch w/Wiring Harnessyes
Doorsill Protectoryes
Black Oval Step Tubesyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Running Boardsyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
16" Konig Black and Diamond Cut Finish Alloy Wheelsyes
Tool Boxyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau Coveryes
Wheel Locksyes
16" Prime Alloy Wheelsyes
Chrome Exhaust Tipyes
Front Skid Plateyes
16" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Accent Stripeyes
Mini-Tie Downyes
Roof Rackyes
Bed Stepyes
Chrome Wheel Coversyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Drop Hitch Receiveryes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Curb weight4070 lbs.
Gross weight5400 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Angle of approach35.0 degrees
Maximum payload1330 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length221.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity6300 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height70.1 in.
Wheel base140.6 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Blue Ribbon Metallic
  • Black
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Spruce Mica
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leatherette
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
