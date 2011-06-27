  1. Home
Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Tacoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,610
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower236 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
V6 Tow Package for Off-Road Packageyes
Access Cab Convenience Packageyes
SR5 Extra Value Packageyes
Convenience Package w/SR Packageyes
TRD Sport Extra Value Packageyes
TRD Off-Road Extra Value Packageyes
SR Packageyes
V6 Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Door Sill Protectoryes
Carpet Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Entune Premium Audio w/Navigationyes
Carpet Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
All Weather Matsyes
Entune Audio Plus w/SR Packageyes
Carpet Floor Mats, All-Weather Mats and Door Sill Protectorsyes
Heavy Duty All Weather Flooringyes
Entune Audio Plusyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room28.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
Exterior Options
Bed Matyes
Bull Bar w/Integrated Skid Plateyes
TRD 16" 5-Spoke Silver Finished Alloy Wheels w/BFG T/A KO Series Tires & Wheel Locksyes
Cargo Netyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Hood Protectoryes
Black Finish Skid Plateyes
Tube Step - Blackyes
7 Pin to 4 Pin Adapteryes
16" TRD Beadlock Style Alloy Wheel w/Wheel Lock Lugs and Lock Setyes
Tube Steps - Chromeyes
Stainless Steel Running Boardsyes
Bed Extenderyes
Doorsill Protectoryes
Towing Receiver Hitch w/Wiring Harnessyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Running Boardsyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Tool Boxyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau Coveryes
16" Prime Alloy Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Chrome Exhaust Tipyes
Front Skid Plateyes
16" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Accent Stripeyes
Mini-Tie Downyes
Bed Stepyes
Chrome Wheel Coversyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Drop Hitch Receiveryes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Curb weight3900 lbs.
Gross weight5400 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Angle of approach35.0 degrees
Maximum payload1500 lbs.
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length208.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height70.3 in.
Wheel base127.4 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Blue Ribbon Metallic
  • Black
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Spruce Mica
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
