Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma Base Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Tacoma
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.9/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower159 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Double Cab Convenience Extra Value Packageyes
SR5 Extra Value Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Door Sill Protectoryes
Carpet Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
All Weather Seatingyes
All Weather Matsyes
Carpet Floor Mats, All-Weather Mats and Door Sill Protectorsyes
Entune Premium Audio w/Navigationyes
Carpet Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
All Weather Heated Seatingyes
Heavy Duty All Weather Flooringyes
Entune Audio Plusyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Bed Matyes
Bull Bar w/Integrated Skid Plateyes
TRD 16" 5-Spoke Silver Finished Alloy Wheels w/BFG T/A KO Series Tires & Wheel Locksyes
Cargo Netyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Hood Protectoryes
Tube Step - Blackyes
7 Pin to 4 Pin Adapteryes
16" TRD Beadlock Style Alloy Wheel w/Wheel Lock Lugs and Lock Setyes
Tube Steps - Chromeyes
Stainless Steel Running Boardsyes
Bed Extenderyes
Doorsill Protectoryes
Towing Receiver Hitch w/Wiring Harnessyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Truck Bed D-Ringsyes
Running Boardsyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Tool Boxyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau Coveryes
Wheel Locksyes
Chrome Exhaust Tipyes
Front Skid Plateyes
Accent Stripeyes
Mini-Tie Downyes
Roof Rackyes
Bed Stepyes
Chrome Wheel Coversyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Drop Hitch Receiveryes
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.
Curb weight3725 lbs.
Gross weight4900 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Angle of approach27.0 degrees
Maximum payload1175 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length208.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height66.1 in.
Wheel base127.4 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Spruce Mica
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Super White
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Blue Ribbon Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
