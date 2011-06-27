Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

catianelite , 08/13/2014

ive had the truck for a month and a half now and just had my first oil change and so far I love it the ride is amazing soft but it is not bad when I had to go on some bumpy roads quiet on the freeway and im impressed with the engine the 2.7 has the power to merge even with cargo but great on gas too if you don't need the V6 go for the 4cyl its a great little engine nice sound system too I was impressed