Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

4.3
3 reviews
best truck ive driven

catianelite, 08/13/2014
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

ive had the truck for a month and a half now and just had my first oil change and so far I love it the ride is amazing soft but it is not bad when I had to go on some bumpy roads quiet on the freeway and im impressed with the engine the 2.7 has the power to merge even with cargo but great on gas too if you don't need the V6 go for the 4cyl its a great little engine nice sound system too I was impressed

sweet little truck

Garrett, 03/21/2016
2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I purchased my Tacoma new in spring of 2014, it was my first new car purchase. I purchased it new due to Toyota resale value is ridiculously expensive. It has been a great truck, never have had to fix anything. Going passed 85000 miles and still have not had to fix or replace anything, only complaint is brakes make a crack sound when applying for first time when driving from what I have read it’s normal and not a big deal has done it for 2 or 3 years

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2014 Tacoma

Alan, 03/01/2020
2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A)
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

It's a good truck

