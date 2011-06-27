  1. Home
Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,075
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,075
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,075
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.9/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,075
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower159 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,075
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,075
Access Cab Convenience Packageyes
SR5 Extra Value Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,075
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,075
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,075
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,075
Door Sill Protectoryes
Carpet Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
All-Weather Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Heavy Duty All Weather Flooringyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,075
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,075
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,075
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room28.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,075
Wheel Locks for Baja 16" Alloy Wheelsyes
Cargo Net (External Net)yes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Bed Matyes
Hood Protectoryes
Tube Step - Blackyes
7 Pin to 4 Pin Adapteryes
Front Skid Plateyes
Tube Steps - Chromeyes
Bed Extenderyes
Towing Receiver Hitch w/Wiring Harnessyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Truck Bed D-Ringsyes
16" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Mini-Tie Downyes
Running Boardsyes
Bed Stepyes
Baja 16" Alloy Wheelyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,075
Front track63.0 in.
Curb weight3740 lbs.
Gross weight5250 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Angle of approach35.0 degrees
Maximum payload1510 lbs.
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length208.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height70.3 in.
Wheel base127.4 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,075
Exterior Colors
  • Spruce Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Black
  • Super White
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,075
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,075
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,075
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
