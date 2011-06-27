  1. Home
Used 2012 Toyota Tacoma V6 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower236 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Double Cab Convenience Packageyes
T/X PRO Packageyes
TRD Off-Road Package for Baja Seriesyes
SR5 Packageyes
TRD TX BAJA Seriesyes
TRD Off-Road Packageyes
T/X Packageyes
V6 Tow Packageyes
TRD Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Carpet Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
All-Weather Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
TRD 6-Speed Quickshifter Knobyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Heavy Duty All Weather Flooringyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Wheel Locks for Baja 16" Alloy Wheelsyes
Cargo Net (External Net)yes
Bed Matyes
TRD 16" 5-Spoke Silver Finished Alloy Wheels w/BFG T/A KO Series Tires & Wheel Locksyes
Wheel Locksyes
Hood Protectoryes
7 Pin to 4 Pin Adapteryes
Front Skid Plateyes
Bed Extenderyes
Tube Step (Black)yes
Towing Receiver Hitch w/Wiring Harnessyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
16" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Truck Bed D-Ringsyes
Running Boardsyes
Bed Stepyes
Mini-Tie Downsyes
Roof Rackyes
Baja 16" Alloy Wheelyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Curb weight4130 lbs.
Gross weight5450 lbs.
Angle of approach35.0 degrees
Maximum payload1320 lbs.
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length208.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6400 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height70.1 in.
Wheel base127.4 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Black
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Spruce Mica
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Pyrite Mica
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
