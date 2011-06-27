  1. Home
Used 2012 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Tacoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,630
See Tacoma Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,630
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,630
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,630
Torque266 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower236 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,630
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,630
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,630
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
115V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,630
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,630
Carpet Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
All-Weather Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
TRD 6-Speed Quickshifter Knobyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,630
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,630
premium clothyes
Front head room40.0 in.
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,630
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room28.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,630
Cargo Net (External Net)yes
Bed Matyes
TRD 16" 5-Spoke Silver Finished Alloy Wheels w/BFG T/A KO Series Tires & Wheel Locksyes
Wheel Locksyes
Hood Protectoryes
Bed Extenderyes
Tube Step (Black)yes
Towing Receiver Hitch w/Wiring Harnessyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Truck Bed D-Ringsyes
Running Boardsyes
Bed Stepyes
Mini-Tie Downsyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,630
Front track62.2 in.
Curb weight3805 lbs.
Gross weight4700 lbs.
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Maximum payload895 lbs.
Angle of departure19.0 degrees
Length208.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height65.6 in.
Wheel base127.4 in.
Width74.0 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,630
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,630
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P255/45R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,630
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,630
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
See Tacoma Inventory

