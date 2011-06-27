Used 2012 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner V6 Features & Specs
|Overview
See Tacoma Inventory
Starting MSRP
$26,630
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,630
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,630
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|337.6/443.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,630
|Torque
|266 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|236 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|42.0 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,630
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,630
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,630
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|115V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,630
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,630
|Carpet Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectors
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectors
|yes
|TRD 6-Speed Quickshifter Knob
|yes
|All Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,630
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,630
|premium cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|sport front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.6 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,630
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|35.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|28.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,630
|Cargo Net (External Net)
|yes
|Bed Mat
|yes
|TRD 16" 5-Spoke Silver Finished Alloy Wheels w/BFG T/A KO Series Tires & Wheel Locks
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Hood Protector
|yes
|Bed Extender
|yes
|Tube Step (Black)
|yes
|Towing Receiver Hitch w/Wiring Harness
|yes
|Spare Tire Lock
|yes
|Truck Bed D-Rings
|yes
|Running Boards
|yes
|Bed Step
|yes
|Mini-Tie Downs
|yes
|Exhaust Tip
|yes
|Paint Protection Film
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,630
|Front track
|62.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3805 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4700 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|19.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|895 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|19.0 degrees
|Length
|208.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.5 in.
|Height
|65.6 in.
|Wheel base
|127.4 in.
|Width
|74.0 in.
|Rear track
|62.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,630
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,630
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|P255/45R18 tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Tacoma
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,630
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,630
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Related Used 2012 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner V6 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic