Used 2012 Toyota Tacoma Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Tacoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,025
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.9/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower159 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpet Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
All-Weather Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Bed Extenderyes
Cargo Net (External Net)yes
Tube Step (Black)yes
Bed Matyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
TRD 16" 5-Spoke Silver Finished Alloy Wheels w/BFG T/A KO Series Tires & Wheel Locksyes
Truck Bed D-Ringsyes
Hood Protectoryes
Mini-Tie Downsyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.
Curb weight3270 lbs.
Gross weight4650 lbs.
Angle of approach27.0 degrees
Maximum payload1380 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length190.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.8 in.
Wheel base109.6 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Black
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Spruce Mica
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Pyrite Mica
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Sand Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
