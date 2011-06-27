Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,750
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|358.7/443.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
|Torque
|266 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|236 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
|Access Cab Convenience Package
|yes
|T/X PRO Package
|yes
|SR5 Extra Value Package
|yes
|TRD Sport Extra Value Package
|yes
|TRD Off-Road Extra Value Package
|yes
|T/X Package
|yes
|V6 Tow Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|Interior Options
|Carpet Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectors
|yes
|Door Sill Protector
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectors
|yes
|Carpet Floor Mats
|yes
|AM/FM/CD w/7 Speakers
|yes
|BLU Logic Hands-free System
|yes
|Sirius Satellite Radio
|yes
|All Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|AM/FM 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.6 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|35.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|28.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|Exterior Options
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|Cargo Net (External Net)
|yes
|Bed Mat
|yes
|TRD 16" 5-Spoke Silver Finished Alloy Wheels w/BFG T/A KO Series Tires & Wheel Locks
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Hood Protector
|yes
|7 Pin to 4 Pin Adapter
|yes
|Front Skid Plate
|yes
|Running Board (Black)
|yes
|Bed Extender
|yes
|Tube Step (Black)
|yes
|Spare Tire Lock
|yes
|Tube Step (Chrome)
|yes
|16" Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Truck Bed D Rings
|yes
|Mini-Tie Downs
|yes
|Bed Step
|yes
|Baja 16" Alloy Wheel
|yes
|Exhaust Tip
|yes
|Paint Protection Film
|yes
|Towing Receiver Hitch w/Converter (Class III)
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|63.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3835 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5250 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|35.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1415 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|26.0 degrees
|Length
|208.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.3 in.
|Height
|70.3 in.
|Wheel base
|127.4 in.
|Width
|74.6 in.
|Rear track
|63.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|P245/75R16 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
