  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Tacoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,750
See Tacoma Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,750
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,750
Torque266 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower236 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,750
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,750
Access Cab Convenience Packageyes
T/X PRO Packageyes
SR5 Extra Value Packageyes
TRD Sport Extra Value Packageyes
TRD Off-Road Extra Value Packageyes
T/X Packageyes
V6 Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,750
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,750
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,750
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,750
Carpet Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
Door Sill Protectoryes
All-Weather Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
AM/FM/CD w/7 Speakersyes
BLU Logic Hands-free Systemyes
Sirius Satellite Radioyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
AM/FM 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,750
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,750
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,750
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room28.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,750
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Cargo Net (External Net)yes
Bed Matyes
TRD 16" 5-Spoke Silver Finished Alloy Wheels w/BFG T/A KO Series Tires & Wheel Locksyes
Wheel Locksyes
Hood Protectoryes
7 Pin to 4 Pin Adapteryes
Front Skid Plateyes
Running Board (Black)yes
Bed Extenderyes
Tube Step (Black)yes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Tube Step (Chrome)yes
16" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Truck Bed D Ringsyes
Mini-Tie Downsyes
Bed Stepyes
Baja 16" Alloy Wheelyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Towing Receiver Hitch w/Converter (Class III)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,750
Front track63.0 in.
Curb weight3835 lbs.
Gross weight5250 lbs.
Angle of approach35.0 degrees
Maximum payload1415 lbs.
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length208.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height70.3 in.
Wheel base127.4 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,750
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Timberland Mica
  • Speedway Blue
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Black
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Graphite, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,750
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,750
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,750
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
See Tacoma Inventory

Related Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles