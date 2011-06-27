  1. Home
Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,265
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.9/527.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower159 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front head airbagsyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpet Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
Door Sill Protectoryes
All-Weather Floor Mats w/Door Sill Protectorsyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
BLU Logic Hands-free Systemyes
Sirius Satellite Radioyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Cargo Net (External Net)yes
Bed Matyes
TRD 16" 5-Spoke Silver Finished Alloy Wheels w/BFG T/A KO Series Tires & Wheel Locksyes
Hood Protectoryes
7 Pin to 4 Pin Adapteryes
Bed Extenderyes
Tube Step (Black)yes
Towing Receiver Hitch w/Converter (Class II)yes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Tube Step (Chrome)yes
Truck Bed D Ringsyes
Mini-Tie Downsyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.
Curb weight3270 lbs.
Gross weight4650 lbs.
Angle of approach27.0 degrees
Maximum payload1380 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length190.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.8 in.
Wheel base109.6 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Timberland Mica
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Black
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
