Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Truck
Love my truck, have had for 9,000 miles and I get 23 on highway and 18 in the city. Great off road. When towing a T@b trailer 1900 lbs need to down shift when going up Alaska mountains. If much heavier trailer I would suggest the V6. Pulls the T@b up mountains 65mph.
First time Toyota owner
This is my first Toyota vehicle. I have owned Ford pick-up trucks for the last 15 years but my 2007 Sport-Trac was falling apart so I decided to try something else. I researched the Frontier and the Tacoma and test drove both. I went with the 2011 Tacoma PreRunner SR5 V6 Access Cab, and I'm glad I did. The Tacoma is definitely more fun to drive than any truck I previously owned. My first 2 weeks I put 1000 miles on the truck. I can't stop driving it! The interior feels "plush" like a car and it handles very refined for city or highway driving but over the hill-country here in Texas you know it's a truck because you can feel it pull it's way up the hills very easily.
right for me
Bought my 2011 sr5 about a month ago. Did lots of previous research prior to buying it, fuel, reliability, pricing, etc. Month later, can't say enough of the Tacoma. Great mid size truck that stands up to all others with good gas mpg. Would highly recommend the Tacoma if your looking for a dependable mid size truck that delivers good fuel and pulling power for weekenders.
Underpowered, Tough, Noisy, but Reliable Truck
The 4-cylinder Tacoma truck is underpowered, but a tough truck. I purchased the truck with 11K miles and sold it at 42K miles. It was used for a home inspection business and carried mainly ladders & hand tools and the occasional weekend projects materials. The ride and noise level were below average for a truck today. It never broke down or had any problems in the 31K miles in the 3-years I owned it. Maintenance requirements are minimal and mostly oil changes and drive shaft lubrication. The truck averaged 18-19 mpg with mixed driving. It is built for off-roading and well known for how tough it is. Toyota quality is great. When it is time to replace this truck, I will compare other similar trucks again and choose the best one for my needs. There are not many trucks in the mid-size category to choose. I have always liked the smaller or mid-size trucks since they haul 4' x 8' sheets fine and fit in the garage nicely. I ended up replacing the truck with a 2013 V6 Tacoma Pre-runner. It has plenty of power.
Absolute Garbage!
I have now owned 4 Toyotas. Excluding a late 80s base model Tacoma, this is the worst vehicle I have ever owned. I will be slow to purchase a Toyota again. Cheap materials, cramped and awkward interior, an endless supply of mechanical failures. I am happy to say goodbye. I spent hours haggling over the Cruise Control failing at 70. Toyota made every excuse yet blamed me & the terrain (small incline). 1 engine out of 12 takes synthetic. Of course my dealership filled it with standard and replaced it so the engine could sound like a VW bug for a while. Two...yes TWO rear bearings, a differential and a front strut later and this has been in the shop more than my last 3 cars combined!
