Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner V6 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower236 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
auxiliary audio inputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
115V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
AM/FM 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changeryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.0 in.
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room28.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
Exterior Options
Daytime Running Lightsyes
Measurements
Front track62.2 in.
Curb weight3805 lbs.
Gross weight4700 lbs.
Angle of approach19 degrees
Maximum payload995 lbs.
Angle of departure19 degrees
Length208.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height65.2 in.
Wheel base127.4 in.
Width74.0 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Speedway Blue
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P255/45R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
