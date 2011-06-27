Used 2009 Toyota Tacoma Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower159 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
interior air filtrationyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Curb weight3665 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.
Angle of approach35 degrees
Maximum payload1435 lbs.
Angle of departure26 degrees
Length190.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Timberland Mica
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Pyrite Mica
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
