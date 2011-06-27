  1. Home
Used 2009 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,965
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,965
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,965
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,965
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower159 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,965
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,965
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,965
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,965
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,965
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,965
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,965
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room28.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,965
Front track63.0 in.
Curb weight3720 lbs.
Gross weight5250 lbs.
Angle of approach35 degrees
Maximum payload1530 lbs.
Angle of departure26 degrees
Length208.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.5 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base127.4 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,965
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Timberland Mica
  • Speedway Blue
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Pyrite Mica
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,965
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,965
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,965
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
