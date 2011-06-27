Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315/399 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower236 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency braking assistyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
115V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front and rear cupholdersyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.9 in.
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room28.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
Measurements
Front track62.2 in.
Curb weight3735 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.37 cd.
Angle of approach19 degrees
Maximum payload865 lbs.
Angle of departure19 degrees
Length208.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height65.2 in.
Wheel base127.2 in.
Width74.0 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Radiant Red
  • Speedway Blue
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P255/45R18 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
