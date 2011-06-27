  1. Home
Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)399/525 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower159 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency braking assistyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room28.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.
Curb weight3510 lbs.
Gross weight4850 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd.
Angle of approach27 degrees
Maximum payload1340 lbs.
Angle of departure20 degrees
Length208.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base127.2 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Impulse Red Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Super White
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Taupe, premium cloth
  • Taupe, cloth
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
