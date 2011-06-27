Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$18,380
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,380
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,380
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420/546 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,380
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower159 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,380
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
$18,380
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,380
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
$18,380
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,380
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,380
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,380
Rear head room35.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room28.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.
$18,380
Front track61.0 in.
Curb weight3460 lbs.
Gross weight5250 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.39 cd.
Angle of approach35 degrees
Maximum payload1610 lbs.
Angle of departure26 degrees
Length208.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.5 in.
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base127.2 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$18,380
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Red
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Super White
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Impulse Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Taupe, premium cloth
  • Taupe, cloth
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,380
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,380
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,380
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
