Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Tacoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,690
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower236 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room28.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Curb weight3980 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.39 cd.
Angle of approach35 degrees
Maximum payload1370 lbs.
Angle of departure26 degrees
Length208.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base127.8 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Radiant Red
  • Impulse Red Pearl
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Black Sand Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Taupe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
