  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma Base Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Tacoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,880
See Tacoma Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,880
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,880
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378/504 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,880
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower159 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,880
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,880
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,880
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,880
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,880
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,880
Front head room40.0 in.
bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,880
Front track61.0 in.
Curb weight3200 lbs.
Gross weight4550 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd.
Angle of approach27 degrees
Maximum payload1350 lbs.
Angle of departure20 degrees
Length190.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,880
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Impulse Red Pearl
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Black Sand Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,880
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,880
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,880
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Tacoma Inventory

Related Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles