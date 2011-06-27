  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 2005 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Tacoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,950
See Tacoma Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,950
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,950
Torque282 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,950
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,950
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,950
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,950
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,950
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,950
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,950
Rear head room35.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room28.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,950
Front track63.0 in.
Curb weight3725 lbs.
Gross weight5250 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.39 cd.
Angle of approach35 degrees
Maximum payload1525 lbs.
Angle of departure26 degrees
Length208.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.5 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base127.8 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,950
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Radiant Red
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Speedway Blue
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Impulse Red Pearl
  • Super White
  • Black Sand Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,950
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,950
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,950
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Tacoma Inventory

Related Used 2005 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles