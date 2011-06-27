Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma S-Runner V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,360
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)268.6/347.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room49.6 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room27.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.
Measurements
Front track57.1 in.
Curb weight3125 lbs.
Gross weight4500 lbs.
Angle of approach23 degrees
Maximum payload1375 lbs.
Angle of departure19 degrees
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height62.5 in.
Wheel base121.9 in.
Width66.5 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Radiant Red
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P235/55R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
