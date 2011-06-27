Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/351.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room49.4 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track57.5 in.
Curb weight3320 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.
Angle of approach32 degrees
Maximum payload1780 lbs.
Angle of departure24 degrees
Length184.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance11 in.
Height67.7 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width66.5 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Red
  • Impulse Red Pearl
  • Mystic Gold Metallic
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Super White
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Oak
Tires & Wheels
P225/75R S tiresyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
