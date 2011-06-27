  1. Home
Used 2003 Toyota Tacoma V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Tacoma
Overview
$22,420
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$22,420
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
$22,420
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/333.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$22,420
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$22,420
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$22,420
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$22,420
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
$22,420
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$22,420
low fuel level warningyes
Front Seats
$22,420
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room49.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$22,420
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$22,420
Front track57.5 in.
Curb weight3705 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.
Angle of approach30 degrees
Maximum payload1395 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance10 in.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base121.9 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
$22,420
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Impulse Red Pearl
  • Radiant Red
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Mystic Gold Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oak
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
$22,420
P225/75R S tiresyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
$22,420
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$22,420
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
