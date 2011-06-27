Used 2003 Toyota Tacoma V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2003 Tacoma
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/333.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room49.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room27.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.
Measurements
Front track57.5 in.
Curb weight3515 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.
Angle of approach32 degrees
Maximum payload1585 lbs.
Angle of departure24 degrees
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance10.8 in.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base121.9 in.
Width66.5 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Impulse Red Pearl
  • Radiant Red
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Mystic Gold Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oak
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
P225/75R S tiresyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
