Used 2003 Toyota Tacoma Base Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Tacoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$12,920
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.2/363.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room49.4 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track57.1 in.
Curb weight2770 lbs.
Gross weight4250 lbs.
Angle of approach24 degrees
Maximum payload1480 lbs.
Angle of departure28 degrees
Length184.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height64.1 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width66.5 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Impulse Red Pearl
  • Radiant Red
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Mystic Gold Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oak
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
P205/75R15 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
