Used 2002 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Tacoma
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/370.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room49.4 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track57.5 in.
Curb weight3095 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.
Angle of approach32 degrees
Maximum payload2005 lbs.
Angle of departure24 degrees
Length184.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance11 in.
Height67.7 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width66.5 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Impulse Red Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Mystic Gold Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Oak
Tires & Wheels
P225/75R S tiresyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
