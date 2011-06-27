Used 2001 Toyota Tacoma S-Runner V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.8/316.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Packages
Stepside Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Air Conditioningyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Auto-Reverse Cassette Deckyes
Cruise Controlyes
Digital Clockyes
Cargo Netyes
Compact Disc Deckyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room49.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room27.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.
Exterior Options
Metallic Paintyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Under the Rail Bedlineryes
Mudguardsyes
Towing Receiver Hitch (Class II)yes
Hood Protectoryes
Manual Pop-Up Sunroofyes
Steel Wheel Locksyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Tonneau Coveryes
Over the Rail Bedlineryes
Running Boardsyes
Measurements
Front track57.1 in.
Curb weight3125 lbs.
Gross weight4498 lbs.
Angle of approach23 degrees
Maximum payload1373 lbs.
Angle of departure19 degrees
Length203.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height62.5 in.
Wheel base121.9 in.
Width66.5 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Impulse Red Pearl
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Radiant Red
  • Mystic Gold Metallic
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Oak
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P235/55R S tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
