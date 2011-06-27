Used 2001 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner Features & Specs
|Overview
See Tacoma Inventory
Starting MSRP
$17,955
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,955
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,955
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|314.5/370.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,955
|Torque
|177 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.7 l
|Horsepower
|150 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|40 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,955
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$17,955
|SR5 Package with Chrome
|yes
|Color-Keyed SR5 Package #2
|yes
|TRD Off-Road Package
|yes
|Power Package
|yes
|Power Package with Mirrors
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,955
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,955
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,955
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,955
|Tachometer
|yes
|Air Conditioning
|yes
|Auto-Reverse Cassette Deck
|yes
|Cruise Control
|yes
|Digital Clock
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Rear Seatback Cargo Net
|yes
|Compact Disc Deck
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,955
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|Front hip room
|49.6 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,955
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,955
|Metallic Paint
|yes
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|Under the Rail Bedliner
|yes
|Mudguards
|yes
|Towing Receiver Hitch (Class II)
|yes
|Hood Protector
|yes
|16" Chrome Wheels
|yes
|Steel Wheel Locks
|yes
|Sliding Rear Window
|yes
|Color-Keyed Outside Mirrors
|yes
|Spare Tire Lock
|yes
|Tonneau Cover
|yes
|16" Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Over the Rail Bedliner
|yes
|Running Boards
|yes
|Power Black Outside Mirrors
|yes
|16" x 7" Styled Steel Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,955
|Front track
|57.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3430 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5104 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|30 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1674 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|23 degrees
|Length
|202.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|10 in.
|Height
|67.5 in.
|Wheel base
|121.9 in.
|Width
|70.1 in.
|Rear track
|57.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,955
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,955
|P225/75R S tires
|yes
|15 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Tacoma
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,955
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,955
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2001 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic