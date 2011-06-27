Used 2000 Toyota Tacoma Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/342.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room27.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length203.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3360 lbs.
Gross weight5104 lbs.
Ground clearance10.8 in.
Height67.7 in.
Maximum payload1744.0 lbs.
Wheel base121.9 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Natural White
  • Cardinal Red
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Oak
