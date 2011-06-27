  1. Home
Used 2000 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.7/332.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.1 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room27.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length203.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight2910 lbs.
Gross weight4498 lbs.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height62.2 in.
Maximum payload1588.0 lbs.
Wheel base121.9 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Natural White
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Imperial Jade Mica
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Oak
