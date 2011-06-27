  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 1999 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Tacoma
Overview
See Tacoma Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Measurements
Length183.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3035 lbs.
Gross weight5104 lbs.
Height66.9 in.
Maximum payload2069.0 lbs.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Natural White
  • Surfside Green Mica
  • Mystic Purple Mica
  • Cardinal Red
Interior Colors
  • Oak
  • Gray
See Tacoma Inventory

Related Used 1999 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles