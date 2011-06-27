Used 1999 Toyota Tacoma V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/324.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room27.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length202.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3280 lbs.
Height66.9 in.
Wheel base121.9 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Surfside Green Mica
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Mystic Purple Mica
  • Cardinal Red
  • Black Metallic
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Natural White
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Oak
