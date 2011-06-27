Used 1999 Toyota Tacoma Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Measurements
Length183.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3035 lbs.
Height66.9 in.
Maximum payload1889.0 lbs.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Natural White
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Surfside Green Mica
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Mystic Purple Mica
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Oak
