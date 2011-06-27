Used 1999 Toyota Tacoma Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room27.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length202.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3175 lbs.
Height66.9 in.
Maximum payload1588.0 lbs.
Wheel base121.9 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Natural White
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Black Metallic
  • Mystic Purple Mica
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Surfside Green Mica
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Oak
