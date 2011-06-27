Used 1999 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room27.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length202.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3280 lbs.
Gross weight5104 lbs.
Height66.9 in.
Wheel base121.9 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Cardinal Red
  • Black Metallic
  • Natural White
  • Mystic Purple Mica
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Surfside Green Mica
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Imperial Jade Mica
Interior Colors
  • Oak
  • Gray
