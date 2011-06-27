Used 1998 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/324.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room27.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length203.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3425 lbs.
Gross weight5104 lbs.
Ground clearance10.8 in.
Height66.9 in.
Maximum payload1694.0 lbs.
Wheel base121.9 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Green Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • White
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Mystic Purple Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Cool Steel Metallic
  • Copper Canyon Pearl Metallic
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
