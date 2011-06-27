  1. Home
Used 1998 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Tacoma
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room27.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length203.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3175 lbs.
Gross weight4498 lbs.
Ground clearance10.8 in.
Height66.9 in.
Maximum payload1729.0 lbs.
Wheel base121.9 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Copper Canyon Pearl Metallic
  • Cool Steel Metallic
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Green Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Mystic Purple Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Black Metallic
