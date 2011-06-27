Used 1998 Toyota Tacoma Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.9/377.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Measurements
Length184.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Gross weight4498 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height61.8 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Green Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Copper Canyon Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Cool Steel Metallic
  • Mystic Purple Mica Pearl Metallic
