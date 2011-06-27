Used 1997 Toyota Tacoma Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Measurements
Length180.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3190 lbs.
Gross weight5104 lbs.
Height67.3 in.
Maximum payload1914.0 lbs.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Paradise Blue Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Lavender Steel Metallic
  • Black
  • Cardinal Red
