Used 1997 Toyota Tacoma V6 Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Tacoma
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.7/317.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room27.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length199.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight2895 lbs.
Gross weight4497 lbs.
Height66.9 in.
Maximum payload1582.0 lbs.
Wheel base121.9 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Cardinal Red
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Paradise Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Lavender Steel Metallic
  • Black Metallic
