Used 1997 Toyota Tacoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

The best of the best Aubrey , 11/02/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I now have over 300,000 miles on this SR5 4x4 and other than regular maintenance, the only problem was the starter. Still shines like new, the ABS works great, all electrical is working and I know it will start every time I want to use it. I have hauled, towed and loaded this truck to the max and it has never let me down. This is my fifth Toyota product and I have yet to have any in the shop which is better on my wallet as well as peace of mind.

97 Tacoma 4x4, 2.7L knut , 04/14/2004 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This truck is a great value. It's tough, dependable, reliable, and considering these trucks are "Built to last" many years, the slightly higher price is well worth it. Very low and easy maintenance- have owned since new (currently 135K mi), mainly just change oil, add gas, and drive!!. The only repairs of concern were A/C and a new fuel injector. The 4cyl. manual is suprisingly powerful, the hauling capacity is "at least" 1/2 ton, and the 4x4 system is, from what I've heard...superior to all others. Right now for small trucks, the Tacoma is the only one I'd consider.

Best money ever spent! william1969 , 06/30/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased my 1997 Toyota Tacoma LX V6 Extra Cab in '99 with 67,000 miles on it. Today, it has 272,000 miles. I've only replaced the radiator, O2 sensor, a ball bearing joint, and the starter, as well as, the normal required maintenance such as timing belts. It is a true work horse, and a remarkable automobile for reliability and function considering the other vehicles I've witnessed. I've been offered by three different individuals on separate occasions to buy it from me. It's not going to happen.

One word - RELIABLE bucnasty , 12/19/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My tacoma has 190k on it and it has started and gotten me where I needed to be every day. Motor still runs like new, the only thing I have ever had to do to the truck was put brakes on, replace shocks and CV boot covers, and replace a rack and pinion mounting bushing, I've probably only spent around 500 dollars on maintenance on this truck and have owned it for 6 years, with 190+ K miles on it. I honestly think it would run forever.