  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 1997 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Used 1997 Toyota Tacoma Extended Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Toyota Tacoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Tacoma
5(74%)4(24%)3(0%)2(2%)1(0%)
4.7
38 reviews
Write a review
See all Tacomas for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,429 - $3,031
Used Tacoma for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The best of the best

Aubrey, 11/02/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I now have over 300,000 miles on this SR5 4x4 and other than regular maintenance, the only problem was the starter. Still shines like new, the ABS works great, all electrical is working and I know it will start every time I want to use it. I have hauled, towed and loaded this truck to the max and it has never let me down. This is my fifth Toyota product and I have yet to have any in the shop which is better on my wallet as well as peace of mind.

Report Abuse

97 Tacoma 4x4, 2.7L

knut, 04/14/2004
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

This truck is a great value. It's tough, dependable, reliable, and considering these trucks are "Built to last" many years, the slightly higher price is well worth it. Very low and easy maintenance- have owned since new (currently 135K mi), mainly just change oil, add gas, and drive!!. The only repairs of concern were A/C and a new fuel injector. The 4cyl. manual is suprisingly powerful, the hauling capacity is "at least" 1/2 ton, and the 4x4 system is, from what I've heard...superior to all others. Right now for small trucks, the Tacoma is the only one I'd consider.

Report Abuse

Best money ever spent!

william1969, 06/30/2013
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 1997 Toyota Tacoma LX V6 Extra Cab in '99 with 67,000 miles on it. Today, it has 272,000 miles. I've only replaced the radiator, O2 sensor, a ball bearing joint, and the starter, as well as, the normal required maintenance such as timing belts. It is a true work horse, and a remarkable automobile for reliability and function considering the other vehicles I've witnessed. I've been offered by three different individuals on separate occasions to buy it from me. It's not going to happen.

Report Abuse

One word - RELIABLE

bucnasty, 12/19/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

My tacoma has 190k on it and it has started and gotten me where I needed to be every day. Motor still runs like new, the only thing I have ever had to do to the truck was put brakes on, replace shocks and CV boot covers, and replace a rack and pinion mounting bushing, I've probably only spent around 500 dollars on maintenance on this truck and have owned it for 6 years, with 190+ K miles on it. I honestly think it would run forever.

Report Abuse

Japanese WorkHorse

Thai4Ever, 03/11/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I got the truck at 75,000 miles. It blew a head gasket at 238,000 miles. I had the engine rebuilt for $3,300 with new clutch in 2007. I have 271,000 miles on it now. Minor problem was o2 sensor, catalytic converter, and seat belt buckle. I have driven this truck in soft nc obx sand, and red Clay in Northapton county. It's hard to get stuck. I've never been stuck. It's is a classic workhorse. Awesome truck. My kids grew up in it, but now the extended cab is too small. Sorry to see her go. This a a truck you can push the limits. That means challenge it, drive it till it falls apart.

Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Tacomas for sale

Related Used 1997 Toyota Tacoma Extended Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles