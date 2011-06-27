Used 1996 Toyota Tacoma V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/324.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base121.9 in.
Length199.0 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Pearl
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Black Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • White
  • Paradise Blue Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
