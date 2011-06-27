Used 1996 Toyota Tacoma Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.7/317.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Length180.5 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Colorado Red
  • Paradise Blue Metallic
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Pewter Pearl
  • Black Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • White
  • Cardinal Red
