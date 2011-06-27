  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 1996 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Toyota Tacoma Base Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Tacoma
Overview
See Tacoma Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.0/392.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.1 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height61.4 in.
Wheel base121.9 in.
Length199.0 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Pearl
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Black Metallic
  • White
  • Cardinal Red
  • Paradise Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
See Tacoma Inventory

Related Used 1996 Toyota Tacoma Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles