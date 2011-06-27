  1. Home
Used 1995 Toyota Tacoma V6 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/324.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Measurements
Length180.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3240 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height66.5 in.
Maximum payload1860.0 lbs.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Colorado Red
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • White
  • Pewter Pearl
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Paradise Blue Metallic
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Satin Black Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
