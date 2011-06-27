Used 1995 Toyota Tacoma Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length199.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3340 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Ground clearance10.8 in.
Height66.3 in.
Maximum payload1660.0 lbs.
Wheel base121.9 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Paradise Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Colorado Red
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Cardinal Red
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Satin Black Metallic
  • Pewter Pearl
  • Evergreen Pearl
