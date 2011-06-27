  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 1995 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Toyota Tacoma Base Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Tacoma
Overview
See Tacoma Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.9/392.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.1 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Measurements
Length180.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight2560 lbs.
Gross weight4200 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height61.0 in.
Maximum payload1640.0 lbs.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Cardinal Red
  • Paradise Blue Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Satin Black Metallic
  • White
  • Pewter Pearl
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
See Tacoma Inventory

Related Used 1995 Toyota Tacoma Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles