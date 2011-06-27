Used 1996 Toyota T100 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Tale of Abuse and Durability
I purchased it having been totaled, none of the damage repaired, zero maintenance done while pulling a contracting trailer every day for several years. I straightened the frame, replaced front suspension a-arms and installed a junkyard rearend, changed all fluids, timing belt, and water pump and proceeded to use this truck to commute up and down one of the steepest roads in the Wasatch range of Utah for several years. I then towed several heavy trailers across the rockies and cascades and proceeded to use the truck to access surf spots along the washington coast for several years...frequently driving in sand/mud/ and deep snow. It has 200K on it, is uglier than your mom, and runs like a top
Sat for years.....
Recently got my 1996 T100 SR5 back on the road again after sitting in the driveway for 6 years. I couldn't bring myself to sell it. Fought my wife to keep it. Glad I did. I had to replace the starter and battery, to get it running again but mechanically it runs great. Forgot how much I liked this truck. I drove an element for a while, but gave it away to a family member and decided to drive my truck again. Its got 160K miles on it, but runs like new. I was surprised/relieved that the AC works great still.
T100 SR5 4X4
This truck is great. I added michelin LTX tires and front bilstein shocks, and wow what a difference. These trucks have had problems with front brake rotor warpage, so I put on a set of cryo power slot brand rotors and hawk severe duty/towing pads. The truck is now complete. I love the ride, handling and stopping power. Not a heavy hauler, but a super family vehicle.
No better truck....for the $$
I bought a Toyota after watching a couple of my crazy friends drive their Tacomas into the ground and they still kept going and going...Toyota is unbelievable. Next time you are watching a discovery channel show and you see some guy driving a truck in the outback..or in the desert...or in some place far away...chances are it is a Toyota...When an expedition team decided to cross the South Pole with a vehicle, what did they pick? A Toyota Landcruiser...super decked out...When you see cars broken down on the side of the road...chances are it is not a Toyota....Toyota Rules...
Whata Bang 4 da Buck!
After careful researching, getting carfax(s), reading the forums, & looking at several T100's, I found this nicely cared-for gem w/126K miles w/the V-6 head gasket recall work done by a Toyota dealer with the previous owner. This truck drives like a car with a very tight turning radius. Front cloth seats are quite comfy even without lumbar support, all interior materials are excellent quality, plus the HVAC system works really well. All T100's were built in Japan by Toyota subsidiary Hino (they make BIG trucks & buses) & they were over-engineered to be rugged & tough...this vehicle was way under-rated & under-sold in the 90's...a real sleeper; I recommend it highly, & glad I got one.
Sponsored cars related to the T100
Related Used 1996 Toyota T100 Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner